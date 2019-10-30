Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday he was “very ticked off” about an incident in which safety Jayron Kearse was arrested Sunday and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm without a permit.
Kearse was charged Tuesday with five misdemeanors. A statement of probable cause said a Glock semiautomatic handgun loaded with 28 rounds was found in his vehicle. And, according to Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol, one of two passengers in the vehicle was Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes, whom the statement said was “throwing up outside the vehicle due to his level of intoxication.”
“I’m very, very ticked off,” Zimmer told reporters in his first comments about the incident. “Since I’ve been here the last six years, I’ve worked extremely hard to clean up the reputation of this organization, this team off the field. We’ve put in a lot of resources for them to not have these kind of issues, and for them to do that is really idiotic.”
Asked if Kearse will be punished, Zimmer said, “It’s a CBA (collective bargaining agreement) matter and a league matter.”
Later in the news conference, Zimmer was asked who a player who has “violated substance-abuse rules” has let down. Cornerback Holton Hill returned this week after serving two four-game NFL suspensions for substance-abuse issues.
“I feel like he let me down, he let the team down, he let his teammates down, the organization down,” Zimmer responded. “Like I said before, I’ve worked really hard to clean this up when I came in here and we’ve put in a lot of things to help, resources to help all these players, so these kind of things don’t happen. If they happen, it’s really dumb on their part.”
Asked if he was referring to Hill, Zimmer said, “I’m referring to anybody who gets in trouble.”
