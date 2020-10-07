Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson has the trust of Cousins

After a quiet first two games for Jefferson mirrored a rough start for the offense, offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak and Cousins made a concerted effort to get Jefferson more involved. There’s no going back now with this budding star.

Against the Texans, Adam Thielen (114 receiving yards) and Dalvin Cook (130 rushing yards) gave the Vikings (1-3) their first 100-yard trio in a game since Nov. 19, 2000, with Cris Carter, Randy Moss and Robert Smith. Jefferson is third in the league with an average of 21.8 yards per reception.

“I guess you could say this is my preseason,” Jefferson said, “and I’m just getting started.”

After Jefferson’s breakout 175-yard performance on Sept. 27 against Tennessee, Thielen saw a noticeable shift in coverage focus and strategy in Houston.

“They can’t really key in on one person. Otherwise it’s going to be a long day for someone else,” Thielen said, adding: “I think this league knows that he can make plays and that he’s the real deal.”

WHAT’S WORKING: Cook was particularly successful running to the outside, as the Vikings pressed the edges of a Houston defense that ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. Cook matched his career high with 27 carries and had his sixth two-touchdown game.