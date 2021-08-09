Minnesota Vikings: For Adam Thielen, durability and productivity go hand in hand

At least based on his durability during the 2020 season, Thielen said he believes the changes he made worked. He played 985 snaps last season, only 47 short of his career high even though he missed a game while in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. Three days after the season ended, he said, he was ready to start working out again.

“There’s a lot of factors that led into this, but after the season last year was the best I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” Thielen said last month, in an appearance for Gone Rogue All-Natural Turkey Bites, the high-protein snack he’s added to his regimen. “Mentally, physically, I just felt really good. I’m just trying to keep that going this year. There’s things that we adjusted, things that we wanted to work on, but for the most part, we just made sure we were doing the things that helped me get to that point.”

More than eight years after the Vikings brought him in on a rookie camp tryout, Thielen is the second longest-tenured player on the team, behind only safety Harrison Smith. He will turn 31 later this month, and after a 14-touchdown season last year, he needs only eight scores to have more receiving TDs in his 30s than any wideout in Vikings history other than Cris Carter.