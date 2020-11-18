Minnesota Vikings: Energy leads to three-game win streak

Jacksonville’s streak of eight games trails only the winless Jets (nine). Carolina (five) ranks third while Dallas (four) is tied with the Bears for the fourth-longest losing streak.

Of course, everything could go the other direction Sunday. If the Vikings can lose to a winless Falcons team six days after it fired its coach, it can lose to a Cowboys team that seems to have little faith in the coach it hired only 10 months ago.

But let’s say the Vikings do win their next three games and head into Week 14 with a six-game winning streak. Would they have the league’s longest winning streak?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin rejected the notion of his team facing a “trap game” against Jacksonville this week. But even if he’s right, Pittsburgh still faces a much more desperate Ravens team on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has lost Drew Brees to busted ribs for the next few weeks. The Dolphins face back-to-back road games. And the Chiefs travel to Las Vegas this week to play the only team that has beaten them this year.

“As the season goes on, you start to figure out who you are … you find an identity,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Just like I said at the bye week when we had 10 games left, these 10 games are going to tell the story.

“Even after three wins, I’d still say the same going forward. It feels like the next one or the next three are really going to tell the story.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0