Minnesota Vikings: Bears again deal serious blow to playoff hopes

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second time in three years, the Minnesota Vikings' playoff hopes hung on a pivotal home game against the Bears. Their 2018 defeat ended their season; the 33-27 loss they took on Sunday all but sealed it.
The Vikings are now 6-8, after two straight losses to teams with whom they're competing for the postseason. They won't have a winning record for the first time since 2016, and they'll have to leapfrog both the Bears and Cardinals to claim the NFC's No. 7 seed. On Sunday, they fell to a Bears team they'd held to 149 yards in the previous meeting between the two teams in November; in this game, Chicago posted 397.
"We're disappointed," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in a terse postgame Zoom conference.
David Montgomery ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, spearheading a Bears offense that found enough answers to hold off the Vikings' comeback. Chicago is now 7-7 and in second place in the NFC North. The Vikings can't afford to lose either of their final two road games, against the Saints on Friday and the Lions on Jan. 3.
"We didn't have the recipe to play as one," cornerback Cam Dantzler said. "We couldn't stop the run."
The Vikings and Bears each went three-and-out to start the game; neither team would punt again. After picking on the Vikings' young corners with a couple downfield throws to Allen Robinson early in the game, the Bears opted to run the ball on a depleted Vikings front seven, with Montgomery surpassing 100 rushing yards by the end of the third quarter and Trubisky adding another 34 on scrambles.
"We didn't play good defense today," Zimmer said. "We couldn't slow them down."
When asked later about offensive struggles, Zimmer took a swipe at the defensive unit he coaches personally by saying, "I think they need to look themselves in the mirror, too."
The Bears quarterback had thrown the ball only 18 times in the game's first 52 minutes, but had avoided the big mistake he'd made against the Vikings in the past as Chicago built a 20-7 lead at halftime and turned its first two drives of the second half into 10 points.
The Vikings began the game without Eric Kendricks for the third straight week; they lost Troy Dye to a concussion after a collision with Harrison Smith in the third quarter, and saw Cameron Dantzler and Armon Watts leave with injuries on back-to-back plays midway through the fourth quarter.
The Bears put themselves within range of a touchdown that could have sealed the game after Robinson gained 37 yards on a deep over route against Chris Jones and a balancing act to keep his feet for more yards after the catch. But then Trubisky gave the Vikings the gift they'd been seeking all day.
His third-down throw into the back corner of the end zone was in the range of both Robinson and J.P. Holtz,as well as two Vikings defenders. Dantzler had returned to the game in time for his second interception of the year, stopping the Bears' drive and giving the Vikings another chance.
The Vikings used that chance to gain nine yards on three plays — two runs and a pass — to Cook, and then on fourth-and-1, they opted for play action that ended with Kirk Cousins backpedaling from Brent Urban and throwing a pass that fell short of Tyler Conklin.
"It was a bootleg, and the guy rushing knocked off the edge," Zimmer said.
When asked about how that series fizzled, Zimmer said, "I mean, what's the difference between that drive and the one before it when we went down and scored a touchdown?I mean, that's football."
The Bears could only turn the next drive into a field goal, though, and Cousins got one more chance to win the game with less than a minute to go and no timeouts (the Vikings had burned one earlier to avoid a delay of game near the goal line, on a play where the quarterback left the field barking at Irv Smith for not being lined up correctly).
Cousins hit three straight passes to move the Vikings to the Bears' 40, but the Vikings needed 20 seconds between plays before Cousins could spike the ball with 10 seconds to go. He hit Jefferson for a seven-yard gain with seven seconds left, and had time for one throw into the end zone.
Cousins' Hail Mary was tipped, then intercepted by Sherrick McManus to end the game.
"We didn't convert enough third downs to win the game, specifically down in the low red zone," Cousins said. "There are so many plays you can think back on and agonize over … but now we have to get ready to play on a short week and go to New Orleans."
