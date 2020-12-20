Minnesota Vikings: Bears again deal serious blow to playoff hopes

The Vikings used that chance to gain nine yards on three plays — two runs and a pass — to Cook, and then on fourth-and-1, they opted for play action that ended with Kirk Cousins backpedaling from Brent Urban and throwing a pass that fell short of Tyler Conklin.

"It was a bootleg, and the guy rushing knocked off the edge," Zimmer said.

When asked about how that series fizzled, Zimmer said, "I mean, what's the difference between that drive and the one before it when we went down and scored a touchdown?I mean, that's football."

The Bears could only turn the next drive into a field goal, though, and Cousins got one more chance to win the game with less than a minute to go and no timeouts (the Vikings had burned one earlier to avoid a delay of game near the goal line, on a play where the quarterback left the field barking at Irv Smith for not being lined up correctly).

Cousins hit three straight passes to move the Vikings to the Bears' 40, but the Vikings needed 20 seconds between plays before Cousins could spike the ball with 10 seconds to go. He hit Jefferson for a seven-yard gain with seven seconds left, and had time for one throw into the end zone.

Cousins' Hail Mary was tipped, then intercepted by Sherrick McManus to end the game.

"We didn't convert enough third downs to win the game, specifically down in the low red zone," Cousins said. "There are so many plays you can think back on and agonize over … but now we have to get ready to play on a short week and go to New Orleans."

