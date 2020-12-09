Minnesota Vikings: As team chases playoffs, Cook as busy as ever

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings wanted to keep Dalvin Cook fresh for the final stretch of their race for the playoffs, concerned about an increasing number of punishing hits on the star running back.

Then Cook touched the ball 38 times in an overtime win over Jacksonville, the second-highest single-game total in team history. The Vikings can't quit him, and he wouldn't want it any other way.

“I’ll probably need 38 more. I feel great, to be honest. I'm not pulling your coattails or nothing,” Cook said Wednesday, three days after his 32 carries for 120 yards and six catches for 59 yards helped the Vikings edge past the Jaguars to take control of the third and final wild card in the NFC.

After missing 19 of a possible 34 games over his first two seasons to knee and hamstring injuries, Cook's availability has since caught up to the team's strategy of revolving the offense around his enviable skill set. He has played in 27 of 30 games over the last two years.

“I’ve been taking some pretty good shots, but my process of getting my body ready has put me in position to stay fresh,” said Cook, who has 1,564 yards and 14 touchdowns from scrimmage to top the league despite missing one game to a groin injury. He's tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry with 286 total touches.