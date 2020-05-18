Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Harris accepts franchise tender

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Harris said he intends to be back with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, and the 28-year-old safety added he plans to remain in Minnesota for years to follow.

The NFL’s leader in interceptions last season wrote on social media that he will return. The Vikings placed a franchise tag on him in March to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

There had been speculation that the Vikings were doing so as a formality before trading him. But instead, Harris is set to make $11.4 million in 2020 by accepting his franchise tender.

He has until July 15 to agree to a new deal with the Vikings.

“Since arriving in Minnesota with uncertainty as an undrafted free agent in 2015, I have accomplished my dream of playing in the NFL going from practice squad, to making the active roster, to becoming a full-time starter, to leading the league in interceptions,” Harris wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“During the past five years, Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface!