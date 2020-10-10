Minnesota Vikings:An under-the-radar problem? Punting.

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt needed one season to break a franchise record that had stood since Bobby Walden set it 55 seasons earlier.

Known more for how his soft hands and calm demeanor as a holder righted kicker Dan Bailey’s wayward career, Colquitt also was a darn good punter upon his arrival in Minnesota 13 months ago.

His 42.6-yard net average was the best of his 10 seasons and .8 better than Walden’s franchise mark from 1964. Colquitt was the only NFL punter with more than 11 attempts to not have a touchback in 2019.

As for this year, well …

Let’s just say coach Mike Zimmer has needed more from the right leg of the most experienced player on the team. With a defense that’s been statistically bad, Zimmer has never needed a good punter more than right now.

Colquitt has punted 13 times. Nine of those punts have fallen short of last year’s net average. Six have been shy of a 38-yard net.

Overall, Colquitt ranks 27th in the league in net (37.5) and gross average (42.0). He’s had three punts downed inside the 20 and still no touchbacks.