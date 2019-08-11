The Minnesota Vikings have a new kicker, and possibly a new punter.
Kaare Vedvik, a second-year pro from Norway, was acquired in a trade with the Ravens for a draft pick, the Ravens announced on Sunday, pending a physical. The Vikings sent a 2020 fifth-round pick to Baltimore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, for Vedvik, who displayed impressive kicking and punting during a recent preseason game.
The trade comes as incumbent kicker Dan Bailey, who signed a one-year deal in March, has suffered through an uneven training camp. Bailey made all four extra-point attempts during Friday’s preseason opener in New Orleans. The Vikings also seek improvement out of punter Matt Wile, who is the team’s holder.
Head coach Mike Zimmer declined to discuss the trade Sunday.
“If we indeed made a trade, it’s to try and get better guys,” Zimmer said.
Timing of the Vikings’ field goal operation has been inconsistent, according to Zimmer.
“Honestly, I really like Dan Bailey,” Zimmer said. “He’s a very professional, mature kid. We’ve been having some issues with the snap, hold and kick kind of thing. Having two long snappers, I think that’s adding to it a little bit. We’re working on holding quite a bit.”
Vedvik is coming off a clean exhibition opener for the Ravens on Thursday, when he made all four of his field goal tries, including a long of 55 yards. He also booted two punts averaging 55.5 yards.
Vedvik, 25, was sidelined last season after he was assaulted in East Baltimore on Aug. 31, leaving facial and head injuries.
FORMER GOPHER SIGNS: The Vikings have a former Gophers player on the roster once again.
Former Gophers tight end Nate Wozniak, who went undrafted in 2018 and transitioned to offensive tackle with the Saints, signed with the Vikings on Sunday, the team announced. He spent last season on the Saints practice squad before he was released on Wednesday.
Guard Tyler Catalina, who was claimed off waivers on Aug. 1, was waived to open a roster spot.
Wozniak, listed 6-foot-10 and 302 pounds, joins the preseason 90-man roster as the Vikings deal with injuries to two tackles. However, optimism was expressed by head coach Mike Zimmer last week that ailments with Brian O’Neill (arm) and Aviante Collins (leg) were “short-term.” Both sat out Friday’s preseason-opening win in New Orleans.
Wozniak had 28 catches for 314 yards during four seasons for the University of Minnesota.
