Minnesota United opens sixth MLS season with 1-1 draw at Philadelphia

Minnesota United opened its sixth MLS season Saturday afternoon with a rollicking, contentious 1-1 draw at Philadelphia, where it was sunny as always, if a bit chilly, at Subaru Park.

The Union dominated the game in corner kicks 11-2, but couldn’t convert one on a day when the teams traded first-half goals but neither scored again.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake kept it that way with a stretching save on Loons second-half sub Adrien Hunou’s 22-yard strike on the run in the 93rd minute.

The Loons now are 2-3-1 in season openers since they lost 5-1 at Portland to start their inaugural 2017 season.

They started last season by losing their first four games, but still made the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

The teams swapped those first-half goals, with Loons right-side attacker Robin Lod scoring a 23rd-minute goal on a rising shot from inside the 18-yard box with that left foot.

Philadelphia pushed back, increasing the pressure until Union forward Cory Burke’s header from inside the 6-yard box off a ball played fromt the right wing tied the game 12 minutes later.

Loons coach Adrian Heath wants to get 10 goals from Lod, here in his fourth MLS season.

Lod scored nine goals in 2021, seven in 2020 and none in a 2019 season when he joined the Loons midway through it.

Newcomer Kervin Arriaga’s first MLS game and first MLS start nearly brought his first MLS goal, but his curving free kick from just outside the 18-yard box hit the crossbar and Lod’s follow sailed high and away.

Arriaga was something of a late addition as starter when some paperwork cleared and he was put straight into the starting 11.

After preaching all preseason the importance of staying healthy for the season opener, Heath vastly reconfigured his starting 11 because of five injuries sustained in the week before Saturday’s game.

Newly reacquired Luis Amarilla started up top at striker for Abu Danladi, who had been sharp and started the preseason games.

Injury prone much of his career, Danladi was out with a thigh injury that kept him from training last week. Heath called Danladi’s time working on his own as “maintenance.”

Arriaga started for captain Wil Trapp (hip) in the defensive midfield.

And Heath reimagined the four-man backline with both left back Chase Gasper (head) and right back Romain Metanire (thigh) out and Bakaye Dibassy back after being out in the preseason.

Dibassy started at left back for Gasper and veteran defender Oniel Fisher started for Metanire at right back while Brent Kallman and Michael Boxall played between the two as center backs.

Veteran Tyler Miller started in goal.

Veteran midfielder Jacori Hayes also didn’t play because of a thigh injury. Earlier in the week, he was the only player Heath said was out for sure on Saturday.

