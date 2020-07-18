Minnesota United finds 'there's not a normal' in its Florida schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Minnesota United on Friday night played its first of two late-night games in the MLS is Back Tournament, where games start at 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Orlando time in an attempt to beat the Florida summer heat and humidity.

"One of the things this competition has taught us, there's not a normal," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "It's not normal for players to be getting up at 5:15, 5:30 and having a full meal at 6 o'clock in the morning to play at 9 o'clock in these conditions."

The Loons played Real Salt Lake in their second Group D game in Friday's late game at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, playing to a 0-0 draw. The Loons will play Colorado on Wednesday in their third and final group-play game, also at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

The team served players their normal three meals on Friday, only a little later in the day than usual. Their postgame meal was scheduled for 1 a.m.

"We spoke to the players," Heath said. "We'll try to keep their routine as regular as possible, but obviously with the sleep situation, certain players like to sleep before the game. It's not ideal to play at 10:30 at night, but everybody has to do it. Some play at 9 in the morning. As I've said before, let's control what we can.