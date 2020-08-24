Minnesota United expected to introduce record-signing Emanuel Reynoso this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. PAUL — Argentine attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso arrived in Minneapolis Saturday evening, toured Allianz Field on Sunday and will be introduced as Minnesota United’s new designated player later this week.

Reynoso will undergo a physical examination before the team officially announces his acquisition. He is expected to sign a contract that, with a team option year, could keep him a Loon until 2024.

The Loons have pursued Reynoso since at least January and nearly signed him in late February. They have now have reached agreement with his Boca Juniors team on a Loons-record transfer believed to be worth at least $5 million. The German soccer website Transfermarkt lists the fee at $5.5 million.

The complex negotiations involved two other lower-level clubs in Argentina that owned part of his rights, agents and the country’s soccer federation as well.

He will be isolated 10 days because of the coronavirus before he can join his new team for training.

Loons technical director Mark Watson made multiple trips to Buenos Aires seeking a deal.

Reynoso joins teammates Jan Gregus and Thomas Chacon as the Loons’ third and final designated player. He’s expected to be introduced by Thursday.