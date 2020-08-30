Minnesota Twins: Tigers send Minnesota home with sweep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop hit a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-2 victory Sunday.

Tyler Alexander (2-1) pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings of relief for Detroit, which handed Kenta Maeda (4-1) his first loss of the year.

Detroit has won five straight to pull back to .500 on the season. Minnesota has dropped five in a row.

“Our goal is to try to get in the playoffs. I said that and people laughed at me, and now all of a sudden we're back to .500, and now everybody wants to talk about it," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "But I've been saying that the whole time. Anything can happen in this short season, and there's a lot of openings.”

Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, and Jorge Polanco went deep for the Twins.

Rookie Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, pitched an eventful three innings in his third career start for Detroit. He allowed two hits — including the third-inning homer by Polanco — and two walks while striking out four. He also hit three batters and threw a wild pitch that brought home a run in the second.