Minnesota Twins: Royals score early, down Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie right-hander Brady Singer fought his way through five innings, including taking a ball hit with an exit velocity of 100 mph off his throwing hand, to earn his first major-league win Sunday afternoon.

The Royals scored early and relied on their stingy bullpen for four innings as they completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (7-10), who extended their win streak to four games after losing six in a row, hadn’t taken a series from the Twins since September 2018 and hadn’t swept a series against any team since April 2019.

“We’re having so much fun just coming to the park right now,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs in his return to the starting lineup after a bout with COVID-19.

Jorge Soler went 2 for 3 and Whit Merrifield scored two runs. Maikel Franco homered for the fourth time this season.

Having Dozier back Sunday seemed to provide a lift for the suddenly surging Royals.