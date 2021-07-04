Minnesota Twins: Maeda, Polanco lead Twins past Royals 6-2 to stop skid

“It’s a reward, you know?” said Cruz, whose .952 OPS ranks eighth in the major leagues, and who ranks 46th on MLB’s all-time home run list. “It means you did good, you do something positive in the first half and you did work.”

Cruz will represent his fourth team in the game, having gone as a Ranger in 2009 (though he didn’t get into the game) and 2013, as an Oriole in 2014, and as a Mariner in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Only Moises Alou and Gary Sheffield, All-Stars for five different teams, have represented more.

The Twins’ last-place standing likely limited them to one player in Denver, and Cruz said he felt bad for Byron Buxton, Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers, who also merited consideration. But he enjoyed manager Rocco Baldelli’s clubhouse speech when he announced Cruz’s selection, and he’s excited to be in that exclusive company again.

“They’re all exciting. The first one [in St. Louis] was the one that stuck the most. I tried to soak it in,” said Cruz, whose two children enjoy the hoopla even more. “Being around great players like [Derek] Jeter and Mariano [Rivera]. I remember Joe [Mauer] was there, too. I just took it in. Your first one, you don’t know if you’re going to be back.”