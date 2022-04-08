Minnesota Twins: Jorge Polanco is Twins' under-the-radar star

In this offseason, the Minnesota Twins secured star players at a thrilling rate. They locked down Byron Buxton to a long-term contract extension before the lockout. They signed top free agent Carlos Correa amid spring camp. Even up to the roster deadline midday Thursday, they made a deal, trading for young starter Chris Paddack.

With those big names tied to even bigger expectations, it’s easy to overlook Jorge Polanco. But he could end up having one of the best seasons of all on a talent-laden roster.

“He’s such a solid contributor for us on the field,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He does everything almost kind of under the radar. Personality-wise, he’s a wonderful human being, but he’s a quiet guy, and that’s just who he is. So we probably don’t talk about him enough.”

In a year most Twins fans would like to forget, the 28-year-old put together a 2021 to remember. He set career highs at the plate with 33 home runs and 98 RBI, batting mostly at the top of the lineup in the first three positions. On defense, he found a home at second base and ranked within the major leagues’ top 15 in fielding percentage at that spot (.974).

Polanco said he sets goals for himself every year, though he doesn’t like to publicize them. Even with a solid season in 2021, he said he still only met “some of them.”

“Sometimes we do get to the goal, sometimes we don’t,” Polanco said in English, as the Dominican has worked hard to be able to do interviews without a Spanish interpreter. “Although the very important thing is that you keep the goal to yourself, and that keeps you excited.”

Last year was his best season since his 2019 breakout, when he was the starting American League shortstop in the All-Star Game after coming off a limited 2018 while he served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. But following that season and the shortened 2020 campaign, Polanco had surgery on his right ankle to remove bone spurs. And that cast some doubt on his longevity and productivity.

Yet last season, while lengthy injuries plagued many Twins, Polanco missed just 10 games. Baldelli praised Polanco’s durability — he has sat out only 24 of 384 games since Baldelli has been the manager.

“Many times over, we’re struggling maybe to put a lineup together on a particular day, and every day he’s just, he’s out there, and he’s playing and doing his thing,” Baldelli said. “… Jorge Polanco’s been ready to play since the day I showed up here.”

Baldelli added Polanco should benefit from entering this season as the for-sure second baseman, whereas in other seasons he has oscillated around the infield. And he has the added benefit of playing next to a World Series-winning shortstop in Correa.

With the Astros, Correa fielded alongside a seven-time All Star in second baseman Jose Altuve. That combination made Houston the top defensive team three of the past four seasons. Correa and Polanco will look to forge a similarly dynamic duo up the middle with the Twins.

Since Correa joined the Twins, he seems to have raised the expectations for the infield. Drills now run at a much faster pace. And missed ground balls or botched throws come with a five-pushup consequence, which has spurred a fun competition among the teammates to see who can be the most error-free.

“I just love how easygoing he is and how he wants to do anything to help the team win,” Correa said of Polanco. “Whether that is with information or going out there for early work during spring training, he’s hands-down wanting to do everything he can to help us achieve the ultimate goal. And when you have teammates like that all around the clubhouse, good things are going to happen.

“… I’m really looking forward to a full season next to him turning double plays. It’s going to be exciting.”

