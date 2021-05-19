Minnesota Twins: Giolito gives Sox 8-inning, 2-hit outing to beat Twins 2-1

Giolito faced the minimum batters from the fourth inning on.

“He just did everything that our team needed, and we can’t give him enough credit,” manager Tony La Russa said. “What you saw today was a combination of his talent and his guts.”

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances, celebrating a game-ending strikeout of Max Kepler with a shout and an exaggerated arm pump. The White Sox are 14-2 after losses this year.

“The most exciting part about this club is the character,” La Russa said.

Before the season began, the fast-rising White Sox looked like the stiffest competition for the two-time defending division champion Twins in the AL Central. One quarter of the way through the season, the White Sox are running away from the field and the Twins are flailing to avoid last place. The White Sox just finished a 13-game stretch against the Twins and Kansas City Royals at 10-3.