Minnesota Twins: Comeback against Reds falls short

CINCINNATI — Twins and Reds fans may regret that their teams don’t play more often than every three years. The teams’ bullpens are undoubtedly grateful.

One night after turning a loss into a victory on Jorge Polanco’s ninth-inning homer, the Twins rallied from a five-run deficit with four runs in the eighth. But the comeback fell one run short on Wednesday, and the Twins left Great American Ballpark with a 6-5 loss and a split of the back-and-forth two-game series.

Their two games at Target Field in June were the same way, too: Lots off offense, plenty of big home runs, and late-inning uprisings galore. In splitting four games, both teams scored at least five runs in each, including a fasten-your-seatbelts total of 24 runs in the eighth inning or later, 16 of them by Minnesota.

“The games we’ve played against them have been hard-fought,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We got ourselves back in this game. We had a chance to win. (We didn’t) get it done, but I’ll tell you this: The resiliency and the toughness from our guys is showing up.”

It showed up in the form of two walks, three doubles and a single against three Reds relievers in that four-run inning, which ended with Ryan Jeffers on third base and Max Kepler on second when Brent Rooker struck out.