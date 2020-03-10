Minnesota Twins: Cave looks for improvement

The way Cave figures it, even if the makeup of the baseballs are unchanged from a year ago, the Twins are unlikely to match their 2019 total of 307 home runs.

“I mean, that’s the most ever. I don’t know of a single person on our team that did anything that would surprise you last year, but even so, how can you expect to break an record every year?” Cave said. “We’ll still hit a ton of homers, but the more guys who are on base when we do, that’s how you keep the runs coming.”

The Twins’ 2019 on-base percentage was actually relatively good — .338, fourth best in the AL, though they have exceeded that mark five times this century. And Cave himself compiled a .351 mark, fifth on the team behind Luis Arraez, Cruz, Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco. His 21 walks trailed only Max Kepler among outfielders, even though he played only 72 games.

But … “I know I can get better. I know seeing more pitches would help me get into better counts, help me get my pitch more often,” Cave said.

The 27-year-old has taken extra hitting sessions in the indoor batting cage, cranking up the machine’s velocity while also programming it to throw occasional pitches outside the strike zone. It’s not the same as live pitching, he said, but he believes he is training himself to swing at fewer bad pitches.