Minnesota Twins: Berríos tops old team, Blue Jays increase lead, beat Twins

TORONTO — José Berríos pitched into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Bo Bichette homered in a five-run first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays increased their lead in the playoff race by beating the Minnesota Twins 5-3 Sunday.

Toronto now leads the New York Yankees by 1½ games for the second AL wild-card spot. The Blue Jays are one game behind Boston for the top slot.

The Blue Jays have 13 games remaining. The Yankees have 12 and Boston has 11.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays improved to 15-3 in September. Toronto (84-65) is a season-best 19 games above .500.

Traded to Toronto on July 30 after six seasons with the Twins, Berríos (12-9) faced his ex-teammates for the first time. He allowed three runs and four hits to win for the fourth time in five starts.

“I felt like I was playing back in Puerto Rico in my backyard with a lot of friends I know from a long time ago,” Berrios said. “I enjoyed this a lot today.

Berríos improved to 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 10 starts with the Blue Jays.

“Since Jose got here, he’s been helping us a lot,” Guerrero said through a translator.