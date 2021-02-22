Minnesota Twins: Alex Colome finds comfort being reunited with Rocco Baldelli

It makes no sense to prioritize a statistic over asking the best pitcher to get the most important outs, regardless of inning, as Baldelli is quick to point out when asked about naming a closer. But it’s an explanation he gives to more than just reporters — he makes his case to the pitchers themselves.

“We are going to continue to ask our guys to be ready to pitch, to be flexible and do what we need to do to win a ballgame,” Baldelli said. “A lot of our guys will have some type of role — it just may not be specific [about] a particular inning.”

Baldelli says he’s never had a problem with a pitcher accepting that answer, probably because of “the fact that everyone already has a general understanding of the way we operate in Minnesota.”

With this restructured staff, Baldelli said both Rogers and Colome can expect to be called upon to protect ninth-inning leads, “and I could see Robles finishing games for us at different points this year if we need him. … Our guys have proven they can flourish in this environment, with this sort of plan.”

More data to analyzeSpeaking of Rogers, the lefthander marveled at the Twins’ new technology in spring camp, and said he is intrigued to see how detailed it can get in helping him refine his pitching motion.