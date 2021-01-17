Minnesota Timberwolves: Wolves preparing to play Monday — without Towns, Rubio and Hernangomez

Now the team has to work on trying to win without Towns for the near future while doing what it can to support Towns during this difficult time.

“It’s tough on a number of levels,” Saunders said. “The most important thing is the health and safety or our guys. But then you peel back another layer, for this to happen to someone like Karl, who has endured so much during this time, during the COVID-19 ordeal, it’s heartbreaking. But we’ll be there for him.”

Saunders said Towns has handled his diagnosis well, saying he has noticed a maturity in him.

“He wants to know how the other guys are doing,” Saunders said. “That’s something you want out of a leader. But that’s also something you want out of a person who is in your life. So he’s working to get back to where he can be around us again.”

The team, meanwhile, is there for Towns. “We’re with him,” said Josh Okogie, who was listed as probable on the injury report as he continues to rebound from a hamstring injury. “We’re praying for him. For sure COVID has really affected him a long way. But if there’s anybody that can get through it, it’s him.’’