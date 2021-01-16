Minnesota teams pledged $40M for justice. Where is it going?

MINNEAPOLIS — Randall Smith stood on a perch high above the field inside U.S. Bank Stadium. He had just received instructions to sound the Gjallarhorn right before kickoff of the Vikings game against Jacksonville in December.

Smith took a moment to soak it all in. At one time incarcerated, he has plans to start a mobile car detailing business, with financial support from the Vikings. And here he was, being honored by them. Several players wore custom cleats that day, highlighting a nonprofit called All Square, which draws its name from the belief that Smith and others are even-up with society after serving their time.

“I’m almost at a loss for words,” said the 41-year-old Smith. “I just think about the experiences that many have to go through and don’t have that voice to speak out for themselves.”

His business plan is being funded by a $250,000 donation from the Vikings. It’s part of the team’s $5 million pledge, made just days after George Floyd was killed while in police custody, to combat systemic racism and social injustice.

Nearly eight months later, the Vikings have distributed $1 million of their commitment to various causes, including scholarships to high school students and African American curriculum in schools.