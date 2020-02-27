Minnesota projected budget surplus grows slightly to $1.5B

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“I’ve been preaching the doctrine of a conservative, rainy-day fund approach — the things around children and the emergency funding we need, and go from there,” Walz said Wednesday ahead of the economic forecast release.

Walz intends to release a supplemental budget around March 10. Among other items, he has said his plan would include millions of dollars in spending recommendations for broadband expansion grants, disaster response, increased rape-kit testing and farm safety initiatives.

Republicans were quick to call for tax cuts.

“The billion dollar budget surplus means it’s time for tax relief for Minnesota families,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said. “House and Senate Republicans are putting forward specific plans to deliver more than a billion dollars back to taxpayers including the elimination of the unfair tax on Social Security.”

Thursday’s report predicts the surplus will rack up between now and the end of the two-year budget in July 2021. It’s based on trends in tax collections and patterns of spending.

The nation’s economy is currently in the midst of the longest growth spurt in modern history. The expansion has begun to taper some, but there’s not consensus among economists about when the next recession will hit.