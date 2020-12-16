Minnesota men's basketball: Johnson living a dream with the Gophers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brandon Johnson grew up watching the Big Ten, so it was the main reason he decided to transfer to play for the University of Minnesota for his final year of college basketball.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” the Chicago native said after playing his first game for a Big Ten program earlier this season. “I was waiting for this moment.”

The 6-foot-8 Western Michigan graduate transfer nearly missed a chance to play back in his home state this week, but he returned from an ankle injury in the Big Ten opener Tuesday against Illinois.

The 13th-ranked Illini beat Minnesota 92-65, handing the Gophers (6-1) their first loss of the season. Johnson had eight points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes.

Johnson was sidelined for one game against Missouri-Kansas City. He suffered the left high-ankle sprain with 13 seconds left in last week’s overtime win against Boston College.

After being hampered by an ankle injury before the season, Johnson came off the bench for the first two games and ran into foul trouble, but his comfort level increased with each opportunity. A sign of him turning the corner came with 15 points, two blocks and three steals in 27 minutes in his second start with the Gophers against North Dakota on Dec. 4.