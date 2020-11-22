Minnesota men's basketball: Gophers expect disruptions as men's season opens this week

It happens so frequently now, almost going unnoticed by the sporting public.

Each day, it’s clear, more college basketball programs are temporarily shutting down after team members test positive for COVID-19.

The University of Minnesota men’s team paused all activities for five days and returned to practice with about a week to prepare for Wednesday’s opener against UW-Green Bay.

“To think there is not going to be disruption is crazy,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “We’re trying to play sports in a pandemic. We’re not in a bubble. We’re on a college campus.”

With Thanksgiving approaching, college campuses will be mostly empty. It’s an opportune time for college basketball to begin with less risk of exposure from the general student body. It’s been called the “Golden Window” by college leaders hoping to save the sport from too much disruption.

But college football has had massive hiccups, with several cancellations. High school and youth sports have been postponed in many states, including Minnesota.

So, what makes college basketball think it can start this week and get very far without major issues?