Minnesota men's basketball: Gophers bench bolstered by Jamal Mashburn Jr., Tre Williams, Isaiah Ihnen

Pitino's had more individual player meetings this year than any previous season. Part of that is dealing with the pandemic, but "a lot of them want increased roles," he added.

In particular, Mashburn, Williams and Ihnen were expecting to play more than the sparse minutes they got in the Gophers' first four games this season.

"I kept telling them over and over again, 'Make me play you,' " Pitino said. "The role of every player and every coach is to get better every day and help Minnesota win."

Mashburn, the U's top recruit last year, was supposed to be the backup Pitino desperately needed for starting point guard Marcus Carr this season. But Carr still averages a Big Ten-high 35.6 minutes a game this season. Mashburn was averaging 2.5 points in 11.1 minutes in four games. But he went from going scoreless in eight minutes last week against North Dakota to a season-best 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes vs. Boston College.

"I know coming in as a freshman you've got to be patient," Mashburn said. "Coach is still figuring out lineups and rotations. I never got down on myself. I always trust my work and I'm always ready. In this Big Ten and [college basketball], you have to stay ready. Your number can be called at any time to help the team."