Minnesota loses star RB Ibrahim to season-ending leg injury

“The specific part, I always leave up to the kids. Not that I’m hiding information. Everybody can watch the video, see it a million times and create your own assumptions,” Fleck said. “I just think there’s something personal to the injury, the exact, specific part.”

Ibrahim gave the Gophers the lead with his touchdown runs and set up their first score with a 56-yard run on fourth-and-1 from their 29. They were ahead 21-17 with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter before the Buckeyes pulled away for good.

Gearing up for a heavy dose of carries for their workhorse, the ground-oriented Gophers tried to keep Ibrahim fresh throughout spring and summer practices.

“But it’s football. You can’t control the injuries when you get onto the field and you’re playing in games,” Fleck said, describing Ibrahim’s outlook as “completely optimistic” even after their postgame conversation when it was clear he was seriously hurt.

“He’s got a smile on his face: ‘I’m going to be just fine,’” Fleck said.

Ibrahim was unavailable to reporters, but he backed his coach’s assessment up with a deeply introspective statement posted Monday to his Twitter account: “What if everything you are going through is preparing you for what you’ve asked for?”