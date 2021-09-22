Minnesota football: Too good to redshirt? Pair of true freshmen already making an impact for P.J. Fleck

Irving had a momentum-swinging 41-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter of his season debut in the Sept. 11 win against Miami (Ohio).

That was just the beginning for Irving. In last weekend’s 30-0 win at Colorado, the 5-10, 190-pound Illinois native had the most carries (15) and rushing yards (89) in a game for a true freshman Gophers tailback since Bryce Williams in 2018.

“That guy can flat-out play ball,” said Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan, who prefers to use Irving’s new nickname “Bucko” to avoid anything that sounds like the mascot for border rival Wisconsin.

No matter what nickname is used for Irving, Fleck said he was glad to give him a chance to play some “meaningful football” the last two games, especially with star tailback Mo Ibrahim out for the season. Irving’s now the likely No. 2 back behind leading rusher Trey Potts.

“He’s a very talented individual,” Fleck said. “Just because you’re gifted doesn’t make you a great football player just yet. But he is a really good football player. The more he plays the better he’s going to be.”