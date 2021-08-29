Minnesota football: P.J. Fleck is looking for Gophers to build on their success in Year 5

“People are going to speculate and talk all you want,’’ he said during Big Ten media days in July. “What I love is they’re talking about the University of Minnesota. My name is attached to the University of Minnesota.’’

To Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle, who hired Fleck in January 2017, the rumors are a compliment.

“I don’t take it as a concern,” Coyle said, “I take it as an opportunity. And what I mean by that is when you have coaches that have success as he has had … you know people are going to go after him.

“And I think he and I have a wonderful relationship; we talk almost daily, and I can tell you when his name pops up for other jobs, he and I are talking on the phone. Sometimes we laugh about them, sometimes we’re like, ‘Can you believe they’re saying this or saying that?’’’

Fleck received a contract extension in November 2019, when the Gophers were 8-0 and just before they defeated Penn State. The seven-year, $33.25 million deal started last season and boosted Fleck’s salary to $4.65 million this year.

Had Fleck left in 2020, his buyout to the university would have been $10 million. It drops to $4.5 million this year and $3 million the next two years.