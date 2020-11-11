Minnesota football: Offensive line a key to victory vs. Iowa

When Mohamed Ibrahim runs for 224 yards and four touchdowns, the University of Minnesota football team’s offensive line is happy.

Because Ibrahim’s performance helped the team beat Illinois 41-14, yes, and because the unit contributed key blocks to send him on his way down the field. But also because that merits a sweet reward from the running backs.

“They brought in doughnuts the other day, and Mo delivered,” O-line coach Brian Callahan said. “… He’s probably the most popular guy on the team, in terms of being a teammate.

“So we love him. We’re very proud of what he’s done. And we know we have a small piece to play in it.”

For a group that doesn’t accrue stats — beyond doughnuts earned — Ibrahim’s ascension to leading rusher in the Big Ten is tangible evidence of the O-line’s effort this season. And the group managed it even without two starters.

The Gophers will need continued line excellence against Iowa on Friday, as the Hawkeyes sport the best rush defense in the Big Ten. They’ve allowed an average of just 102 yards per game and just four rushing scores through three games.