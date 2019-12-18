The Minnesota City Community Readers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at City Hall, 149 Mill St., Minnesota City.
The book to be discussed is "Nightmare" by Marjorie Dorner. All readers are invited whether they have read the book. Copies of "The Two-Family House" by Lynda Cohen Loigman will be handed out and that book will be discussed at the Jan. 23 meeting.
