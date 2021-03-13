Minnesota basketball: Coyle can cite in-state recruiting misses when considering Richard Pitino’s future

Given Coffey and Oturu are native Minnesotans, Pitino holds them up for multiple reasons. They stayed home to star at the U and represent his biggest wins in a backyard that has become a fertile recruiting ground.

But under Pitino, the Gophers haven’t kept enough talented in-state player at home. Given Minnesota’s middling pedigree in the Big Ten, the best in-state products have opted instead for some of the best programs in the nation. No coach wins ’em all, and the best-of-the-best are even harder to net.

(See: Tyus and Tre Jones leaving Apple Valley for Duke; Michael Hurt exiting Rochester for the Blue Devils; Jalen Suggs leaving Minneapolis for Gonzaga; and Chet Holmgren is expected to soon make the same move as Suggs.)

While the odds of keeping the nation’s best in Suggs and Holmgren has become a pipe dream, it makes it more important to hit on the next tier of players in the state.

In the 2020 class, the Gophers signed 6-foot-10 forward Martice Mitchell out of Chicago, while Prior Lake’s Dawson Garcia went to Marquette. Garcia averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and nearly 30 minutes across 27 games this season, while Mitchell scored nine total points in 23 total minutes all season.