Milwaukee Bucks: Eager to return to form

The Milwaukee Bucks believe they can build on the momentum they established while putting up the NBA’s best record before the pandemic-imposed hiatus — even if it has been months since they played a meaningful game.

Milwaukee is 53-12 and virtually assured of entering the postseason as the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The Bucks return from a 4½-month layoff Friday to face the Boston Celtics in Florida.

“I feel like we’re in a really, really good place right now as a team,” reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Our chemistry’s in a good place. Everybody’s having fun. Everybody’s smiling. Can we be better? Obviously, we can be better. I feel like day by day, game by game, this team will get better.”

The Bucks acknowledge they must shake off some rust, but it turns out they weren’t quite as limited during the shutdown as they may have led people to believe.

Antetokounmpo said in April that he didn’t have access to a hoop while under quarantine. He now says he was just kidding when he made that comment.

“Anybody out there that thinks I didn’t have access to a gym, they don’t really know me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just said that to try to get a little bit ahead of the competition.’’