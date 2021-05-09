Milwaukee Brewers: Taylor delivers winning hit in 10th inning

MIAMI — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Sunday.

Anthony Bass (1-3) retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.

Josh Hader (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walk and stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.

The Brewers finished 2-5 on their trip after losing the first five games.

“You’re happy with the group, and how we responded after a tough little stretch,” manager Craig Counsell said. “A lot of people doing good stuff is promising.”

The Brewers have endured a wave of injuries, including in the absence of slugger Christian Yelich, who has played in only one game since April 11.