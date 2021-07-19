Milwaukee Brewers: Road success helps Brewers take commanding NL Central lead

Yelich showed signs of progress by hitting a go-ahead RBI double in the 11th inning Saturday and homering Sunday.

Although the Brewers have reached the postseason each of the last three years, this big lead puts them in an unfamiliar position.

Last year, they capitalized on MLB’s expanded playoff format to reach the postseason without ever being above .500. They reached the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 by making huge stretch runs.

“It’s a bad week away from being a really tight race,” Yelich said. “It’s far, far, far from over.”

The surging Brewers aren’t the biggest story in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are bidding for their first NBA title since 1971. The Bucks’ run also has caught the attention of the Brewers, who moved Tuesday’s game to an afternoon start so it wouldn’t conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

“We’re all excited,” said Counsell, who attended the Bucks’ Game 4 victory. “We really are. I mean, the clubhouse is excited for them, I know that. We’ve been talking about it a lot and we’re thrilled and happy for the city and happy for all the fans. It’s a really, really cool thing.”

The Brewers would love to keep the excitement going around Milwaukee well into October.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0