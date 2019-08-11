MILWAUKEE — The Texas Rangers’ offensive futility tour continues.
But as long as Mike Minor is on the mound, they still have a chance.
Minor did about all you could ask of a pitcher Sunday afternoon as the Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. The Brewers had a five-game winning streak come to an end.
After the Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly to right, which scored Willie Calhoun in the seventh, Minor shut the Brewers down in his next two frames.
Two of the Brewers’ four hits came in the seventh inning, including an infield hit with two outs but Minor induced a harmless groundout to end the inning.
A lead-off double in the eighth by Hernan Perez didn’t faze Minor either. He struck out pinch-hitter Christian Yelich before retiring the top of the order with a ground out and fly out.
Jose Leclerc pitched the ninth to earn the save. Minor has won his past three starts and improves to 11-6.
Brewers starter Jordan Lyles was just as impressive as Minor. He held the Rangers to one run on three hits in seven innings while striking our nine. He walked three, including Shin-Soo Choo twice and Calhoun to start the seventh. Calhoun’s walk snapped a string of 11 consecutive outs.
Odor followed with a double off the glove of first baseman Yasmini Grandal to give the Rangers two runners in scoring position with no outs. Delino DeShields was caught looking on a slider for the first out.
