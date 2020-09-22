Mike Zimmer says Kirk Cousins, rest of Vikings offense has to play better

EAGAN, Minn. — Asked about Kirk Cousins after his 15.9 passer rating in the 28-11 loss in Indianapolis on Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings are expecting better from their quarterback — and his blockers and receivers after a “combination of things” undercut the offense.

“Kirk’s a veteran guy that has had a lot of success in this league,” Zimmer said. “We expect him to come back and play better this week. But we expect everybody to come back and play better.

“There was times in the game where we get an 11-yard run and we get called for holding. We dropped a lot of balls, which you wouldn’t expect from the receivers that we have.”

Keeping morale upZimmer said he sat down with team captains Tuesday, the players’ day off, to “get their feelings on where things are and where we’ve got to go from here.”

Veteran players need to make sure a young locker room doesn’t get too down on itself amid an 0-2 start, according to receiver Adam Thielen.