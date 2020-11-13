Michael Rand: Game against Bears will likely define Vikings' season

If you look at FiveThirtyEight’s breakdown of the Vikings’ remaining games, this one is the biggest “toss-up” left. The site gives the Bears a 1.5-point edge, which translates into a 56% chance to win. But that’s pretty close to a coin flip.

After this one? The Vikings have three straight against the Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars in which they are given at least a touchdown edge in each. It’s dangerous to put any games in the win column before they happen — particularly with this Vikings team, which has shown a propensity for inconsistency and an ability to lose big to bad teams like Atlanta — but you can see the possibilities.

Win a road game Monday against a competitive team and the path to being 7-5 after 12 games comes into focus. From there, wins at home against the Bears and at Detroit would be enough for nine wins regardless of what happens in their two toughest games of the second half.

But a loss would leave the Vikings at 3-6 and again with plenty of questions. Looming games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans later in the year would have the potential to sink the Vikings to .500 even if they ran the table against the rest of their competition.