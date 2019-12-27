What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Attending the graduation ceremonies for the Winona Senior High and ALC in June. I was happy to be a part of celebrating the accomplishments of our graduating students."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"There is no simple answer to closing the achievement gaps. In every budgetary decision that is made, equity needs to be part of the decision process."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"To focus on finding a compromise when there are differing viewpoints."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To continue to learn and advocate for public education."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I will continue to devote my time and experience to WAPS and the Winona Community to make Winona Area Public Schools the top choice for a quality education in our region."
