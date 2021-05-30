Merrifield, Dozier lead Royals past Twins 6-3

MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Sunday.

Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City, which had dropped three of four. Dozier hit a solo drive in the ninth inning for his sixth homer.

“Big win,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Try to look at them all as most important one of the season. But when you look back after a series and after a road trip realizing this is a really good opportunity, especially talking inside our division to come in here and take two out of three.”

Kansas City right-hander Brad Keller improved to 3-0 in his last four starts. He permitted three runs and five hits in five innings.

Kyle Zimmer, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland combined for four hitless innings in relief. Holland worked the ninth for his third save in five chances.

“Lights out; they’ve been that way all year,” Keller said. “I didn’t want to five-and-die, want to get at least six innings every start. But to see those guys come in here, get in some leverage situations, some stressful innings and get out of it, see Greg come in to close. That was a lot of fun.”