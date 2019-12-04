{{featured_button_text}}
Save up to $64 on Michael Jackson ONE™ by Cirque du Soleil®

An Immersive Journey
Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals immersing the audience into the world of Michael's music. Driven by his biggest hits heard like never before in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound environment Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Schedule:
Thursday-Monday at 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Buy Tickets
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.