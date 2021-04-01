McDaniels ‘special’ in Timberwolves win over Knicks

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards took over late down the stretch for the Timberwolves in their 102-101 victory over the Knicks.

But on a night the Knicks focused heavily on Karl-Anthony Towns, it was another Wolves rookie who helped keep them afloat most of the rest of the night.

Jaden McDaniels continued his ascension with another strong performance, totaling 18 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. When the Wolves were struggling to score (they had 19 points in the first quarter) it was McDaniels who got the ball going through the hoop with four first-half threes.

“I would say it’s all of us as a team just moving the ball, me kind of being at the end of it at the right spot at the right time,” McDaniels said. “Also it’s just playing team basketball and [I was just] able to step up and make the shots is big for us.”

McDaniels did all this while having the tough task of guarding the Knicks’ best player, Julius Randle. Randle finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but that didn’t stop coach Chris Finch from heaping praise on the job McDaniels did on the All-Star. Randle is one of multiple top players, like Brooklyn’s James Harden and Dallas’ Luka Doncic, that McDaniels has had to guard lately.