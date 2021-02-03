McBride hopes to help Lynx to another WNBA title

“They were in the semis last year, just like us,” said McBride, who played for the Las Vegas Aces. “In this league, that counts, how you show up every day, how you compete every day. That doesn’t go unnoticed. It was a no-brainer to want to be a part of that. Being a part of it is going to make me better. And the skill set I have will help the team as well.”

Having retooled with consecutive WNBA rookies of the year in Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield, and with Fowles still at an All-Star level, the new CBA couldn’t have come at a better time. This is the second free agency period under the new deal, and the amount of movement — and available players — is unprecedented.

The Lynx, with several players still on their rookie deals, were able to pounce, agreeing to terms with McBride, Natalie Achonwa and Aerial Powers. Salaries in the WNBA are not made public; the average league salary is $100,000.

Reeve talked about adding pieces that would take her team to a new level, and her goal: to win another title with a different team.