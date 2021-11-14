Mayor Sherman reflects on his first year in office

It was a first year unlike any other for Mayor Scott Sherman. After being elected on Nov. 3, 2020, Mayor Sherman was put in charge of guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before his election as mayor, Sherman did as much as he could to learn about the city and its government, regularly attending council and board meetings prior to running for office.

But even then, he quickly realized that there was still a lot to learn.

“First and foremost is I’ve learned that there’s much more to municipal government than I had thought,” Sherman said. “I thought I came in with a pretty good grasp of what all the title of Mayor entails.”

He quickly found out that there was quite a bit more to the title than what he initially thought.

“There’s days where it’s just seems like it’s work like I’m just emailing and working on stuff reading and writing or working on a speech or studying for a meeting,” Sherman said. “And then there’s great things that I get to do like I get to give them certificates to a woman who turns 100 or I get to speak to a youth group or presents awards to like a Youth Art Contest or something like that.”

“I could talk about (what I’ve learned) for hours,” he added.

He also shared how much he has learned about the strength in community since taking office, and how much he admires that from the people of Winona.

“We’re all part of this community and there’s there tends to be a sense of a sense of community or family or neighbor neighbors that I think is probably pretty unique.” Sherman said.

He also acknowledged that he’s been able to learn more as he’s gone along.

“I would equate it to like professional sports player, becoming a professional a lot of times they say the game is very fast, and it will slow down as you gain experience,” Sherman said. “And for me, that is something that I have seen in my role as mayor.”

As the pandemic has continued to unfold over the past year, it changed a lot of Sherman’s plans. But there were still a lot of things to be positive about.

“One of the things that I can really say that I was proud of in the last year is that because we were able to really do a good job of reducing the number of COVID cases within the community,” Sherman said.

On things that were affected by the pandemic, Sherman mentioned there were “a lot of construction projects that were put off for various reasons.”

One thing that is extremely important to Sherman is bonding with the community. But the pandemic made that task quite difficult throughout his first year.

“I was really looking forward to the opportunity to be able to get out in the community at different events,” Sherman said.

Sherman also wanted to make sure that during this year, as well as into the future, that the community is involved in the decisions made by elected officials.

“I wanted to create a more more transparent form of government,” Sherman said. “And then I also wanted the community to get more involved.”

Even though that wasn’t something that Sherman could do this past year, as he put it, “I got three more years here.”

On his biggest win from this past year, Sherman was pleased that the city was able to get to the point where it was fully open again.

“I would say the biggest thing is just getting everything open again, was was a big win for us,” Sherman said. “We were able to start opening up certain city buildings again.”

Looking towards the future, Sherman wants to continue to be as transparent as possible with the community on what decisions are being made.

“I am doing my best to be as transparent as possible when it comes to why I’ve made a decision or how I’ve come to a decision or what kind of things the community wants to see as a whole,” Sherman said. “Those are things that I want to continue to move forward with, so that we can give more of that government access.”

If there is one thing that’s for sure, every aspect of the job of mayor is something that Sherman has enjoyed over the last year, and he can’t wait for what lies ahead.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of being able to get through this budget cycle move into next year and start to get back on board with the the projects and the things that our community wants to see happen.” Sherman said.

