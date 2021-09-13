Max Scherzer is epitome of efficiency in joining 3,000K club

LOS ANGELES — As the standing ovation for his 3,000th career strikeout grew louder, Max Scherzer paused on the mound. He doffed his cap, tossed the souvenir ball toward the dugout, and immediately got back to work.

Mr. Efficiency, indeed.

No time to waste when it’s September, your new team is in a playoff race, and there’s a job to finish.

Scherzer struck out Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning to reach the milestone in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

“Everybody can have the ability to do this,” Scherzer said, “but few have the durability to do this.”

On his way to becoming the 19th pitcher to join the 3,000-strikeout club, Scherzer came within five outs of the second perfect game in Dodgers history. He would have put his name next to Sandy Koufax, who achieved the feat on Sept. 9, 1965.

Scherzer did equal Koufax in one regard. He had an immaculate inning in the second, striking out the side on nine pitches. It was the third of his career, tying Koufax and Chris Sale as the only pitchers with that many.

“You want to go out and finish it,” he said. “That was pretty cool.”