Mauer. Molitor. Meyer. Gophers pitcher joins St. Paul greats in MLB draft lore

“You talk about somebody (Meyer) that really does in every way exemplify what it means to be a Minnesota kid,” Gophers pitching coach Ty McDevitt said this week. “He wasn’t recruited by a lot of teams outside of us, and the second he had an opportunity to play at the University of Minnesota, he jumped at it. He loves this state and really is passionate about the state and what it has been able to provide him and his family. Having him go from being a Woodbury High School kid and starting his career there and going to his hometown school and pitch for his university.”