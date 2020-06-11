Mauer. Molitor. Meyer. Gophers pitcher joins St. Paul greats in MLB draft lore

A month ago, Kent Meyer wrote the names of St. Paul baseball royalty in his big notebook dedicated to the game: “Mauer, Molitor, Winfield.” He also wrote “Meyer.”
On Wednesday, Kent’s son, Max Meyer, joined that lofty company: Gopher and/or East Metro players selected within the top five of the MLB draft.
Meyer, a junior right-hander from Woodbury, was selected third overall by the Miami Marlins; he tied Paul Molitor for the highest pick ever for a Gopher. Molitor also went third to the Brewers in 1977; fellow Gopher Dave Winfield was taken fourth by the Padres in 1973; and Joe Mauer skipped college to go first overall to the Twins in 2001.
Meyer watched the draft with a small group of extended family at his parent’s home in Woodbury, with his cousin Luke jumping over the couch in excitement when Max’s name was called. Max then hugged his parents, Kent and Kathy, as others cheered.
Kent figured he would shed tears of joy — that’s what he did when Max was picked in the 34th round by the Twins in 2017 — but he held back his emotions in the moment. It didn’t last.
“Not that my kid falls into that category, but it’s one of those things to keep moving up and getting better and hopefully some day, people can speak his name in the same breath,” Kent told the Pioneer Press. “Whew! Now I’m getting emotional. That is what Max wants; he wants to be the best.”
Max didn’t know how to describe the maroon and gold company he now keeps.
“It is unbelievable with two legends, Molitor and Winfield, to be in that same kind of category,” Meyer said in a conference call with reporters. “I haven’t really thought about that yet and I’m sure, like I said, when my head hits the pillow, then it’s really going to sink in to what this moment is actually like.”
Meyer was considered the ninth-best player in the draft, according to MLB.com, so his pick came a bit earlier than predicted. ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson said the start of draft was “a little bit strange” at the top, but certainly saw the value in Meyer’s pick.
“If you want to, you could move Max Meyer into a major league bullpen right now,” Peterson said. “He has the two-pitch ability.”
Meyer, who has a fastball that touches 100 mph, a devastating slider and a serviceable changeup, was taken so high by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter because they believe Meyer can be a top starter. The Meyers knew of the Marlins’ intent, but didn’t know it was a lock until his name was called.
“The only knock, and I don’t like the knock, was size,” Peterson said. “He’s 6-foot. Guess who else was 6-foot? Roy Oswalt. Tim Hudson was 6-1. Pedro (Martinez) was 5-11. Shorter guys have done just fine in this game.
“When you look at the stuff and forget the size, Max Meyer is a front-line starter in the big leagues.”
Meyer is the first Gopher to go in the first round since Glen Perkins of Stillwater went to the Twins with the No. 22 pick in 2004.
“You talk about somebody (Meyer) that really does in every way exemplify what it means to be a Minnesota kid,” Gophers pitching coach Ty McDevitt said this week. “He wasn’t recruited by a lot of teams outside of us, and the second he had an opportunity to play at the University of Minnesota, he jumped at it. He loves this state and really is passionate about the state and what it has been able to provide him and his family. Having him go from being a Woodbury High School kid and starting his career there and going to his hometown school and pitch for his university.”
Meyer started his Minnesota career as a reliever and was the ace in the coronavirus-shortened season this spring. He had a 1.95 earned-run average and 46 strikeouts in 27⅔ innings in 2020. The Team USA player has an assigned draft value of $7.2 million.
