Mashburn’s first season with Gophers one of growth, lessons learned

“I told Richard it’s not going to be a family deal because I’m not coming to play,” Mashburn Sr. said. “He’s the one who had to live the experience.”

Up for the challenge

Mashburn’s freshman year with the Gophers started slowly. He scored just 10 points combined and averaged 11 minutes in his first four games.

The confident 19-year-old was a bit rattled, like many newcomers not getting to experience a normal college life during the pandemic. He talked to Pitino, wanting to earn more responsibility. The next game, he scored 10 points in 13 minutes in an overtime win vs. Boston College.

An increased role didn’t come right away. Mashburn scored in double figures only once in his first 10 Big Ten games. He still took pride in coming off the bench to provide a spark and enjoyed camaraderie with his teammates on and off the court.

“What I instilled in Jay is the uncomfortable situations are what help you grow the most,” Mashburn Sr. said. “He’s the type of kid who is really competitive and likes the challenge. Playing in the Big Ten is the biggest stage and one of the most physical conferences. He’s going to take his lumps and learn.”