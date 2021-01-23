Maryland gets another road upset, 63-49 vs. No. 17 Minnesota

Marcus Carr scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Gophers (11-5, 4-5), who lost at home for the first time in 12 games this season. The rest of their starting backcourt, Gabe Kalscheur and Both Gach, combined for two points on 0-for-10 shooting. Liam Robbins had six points on 2-for-6 shooting before the 7-footer fouled out.

“If you’re going to have that, you better be phenomenal defensively,” coach Richard Pitino said.

The players in the visiting bench area made all the noise in the mostly empty arena, yelling “Boom!” every time a Terrapins 3-pointer went in. Turgeon, after one sequence on defense resulted in a block at the shot-clock buzzer, pumped his arm and crouched at the knees on the edge of the court.

With only a few dozen family members in the maroon seats, this was exactly the kind of game the Gophers could have used a crowd to get them going. Even their normally sound pick-and-roll coverage leaked, springing Ayala and others for uncontested layups.

“That’s probably the slowest we ever came out to a game,” forward Brandon Johnson said. “We just made the mistake of thinking everything was just going to come easy.”