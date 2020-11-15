Marriage license applications in Houston County:
- Lisa Dawn Flatz and Raymond Richard Hohe, both of Elkhorn, Wisconsin
- Chongcher Lee and Tia Yang, both of La Crescent
- Laen Lynn Folsom and Regan Christie Hackett, both of Waukon, Iowa
- Dawn Michelle Seifert and Jeffrey Thomas Lenser, both of La Crosse
- Judy Marie Nelson and Dennis Michael Walter, both of La Crescent
- Abigail Marie Hesnard and Joel William Nickel, both of Green Bay
- Benjamin Allen Ross and Stephanie Lea Helmers, both of La Crosse
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!