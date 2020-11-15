 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSE APPLICATIONS
Marriage license applications in Houston County: 

  • Lisa Dawn Flatz and Raymond Richard Hohe, both of Elkhorn, Wisconsin
  • Chongcher Lee and Tia Yang, both of La Crescent
  • Laen Lynn Folsom and Regan Christie Hackett, both of Waukon, Iowa
  • Dawn Michelle Seifert and Jeffrey Thomas Lenser, both of La Crosse
  • Judy Marie Nelson and Dennis Michael Walter, both of La Crescent
  • Abigail Marie Hesnard and Joel William Nickel, both of Green Bay
  • Benjamin Allen Ross and Stephanie Lea Helmers, both of La Crosse 
